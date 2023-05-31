LA Dodgers Will Still Proudly Honor The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

According to a Fox News report, one religious advocacy group says that the Los Angeles Dodgers are not open to discussing their re-invitation of an anti-Catholic drag queen group. The hate group, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, exists to mock Catholic nuns and religion, despite their claims to the contrary.

L.A.’s Major League Baseball is inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, drag street performance group to accept a “community hero award” on the field of Dodger Stadium at LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16.

This is one of their performance. pic.twitter.com/XvnR9BtAkc — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 24, 2023

The Hate Group Will Be Honored

They’re a hate group that supports the indoctrination of children and contempt for the Catholic religion or any religion with nuns.

The nasty nuns weren’t just invited to the game on Pride night. They are to be honored as Community Heroes.

Here’s an idea. Why don’t ball teams just stay out of politics?

CATHOLIC VOTE TRIED TO DISCUSS IT

Catholic Vote is one of the country’s largest lay Catholic advocacy organizations. They said they spoke to Dodgers’ administration this week about the team’s partnership with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The so-called sisters are a drag queen collective.

“We [sent] them a letter last week asking for a phone call or a meeting, in part because they had announced that they were listening to all sides,” said CatholicVote President Brian Burch. “And to our knowledge, they had not spoken with or reached out in any way to a Catholic leader, religious or lay like ourselves.”

“So we did receive an email in response to our letter, and that turned into a phone call that I had yesterday with a top-level Dodgers executive,” Burch continued. “He said that it’s been very hectic there, that he’s been extremely busy, and that he had little time to talk with me but wanted to reach out in response to the letter.”

They will not reconsider!

“I said, ‘well, if there’s still a chance that you might reconsider your decision, please let me know, and we will withhold the ad campaign that we are planning to launch this week,'” Burch said. “[The Dodgers executive] said [he] cannot do that. I asked when we would be able to talk next, and he said in the next couple of weeks — maybe even after Pride night. And so that seems to me to be a signal that they are obstinate in their decision to go forward to celebrate an anti-Catholic hate group.”

CatholicVote is launching a $1 million ad campaign against them.

People are making a mistake if they think this is only an insult to Catholic nuns.

These fake nuns are guardians at The Folsom Street Fair. The San Francisco Fair is a wild, perverted sexual fair that encourages attendance by children. They have attractive goodies for the little ones.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence claim they are sisters and aren’t mocking nuns, but, of course, they are.

Accepting the lies of the far left is foolish.

One person stood up to them, and the cancel culture on Twitter is busy trying to get him fired.

My friend and @MLB pitcher Blake Treinen asked that I post this statement for him in regards to the @Dodgers honoring of the sisters of perpetual indulgence. #HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/jIDeDJF8ke — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) May 30, 2023

As for Pride month, why are we spending a month honoring unfettered sex? It’s not about anything else.

Here’s another normal person.

Kudos to Trevor Williams, the pitcher of Washington Nationals, who called out the Dodgers for inviting Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an anti-Catholic drag group to its ‘pride night’. Trevor Williams is a devout Catholic. His heavily-tattooed arms include the motto Ad maiorem… pic.twitter.com/JnT6sa2hW9 — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) May 31, 2023

Here are the indoctrinators.

In honor of Pride Month, here’s Gilbert Baker, designer of the Pride Flag and longtime member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, as “Pink Jesus” at the 1990 SF Pride parade. Pride Month is not about what people do in the privacy of their bedrooms. It is political. pic.twitter.com/dn3jbOLPpj — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) May 31, 2023

Normie:

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw disagreed with the team’s decision to invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Pride Night.https://t.co/MTLCvIWna5 pic.twitter.com/VDNPDh63DF — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) May 31, 2023

