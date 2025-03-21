Largest Canada Tesla Showroom Hit by Violent Leftists

Vandals hit the largest Tesla showroom in Canada. About 80 cars were damaged.

“Police are currently reviewing CCTV camera footage and are asking the public for their assistance in solving this crime,” investigators said in a news release issued Thursday.

Police told CTV News Toronto they currently have no suspects.

The Tesla attacks have gone global, which is a typical hardcore leftist goal. In the first of these astroturf rebellions, Occupy Wall Street, they had a huge board showing where people were rioting and occupying buildings in Europe.

Canada removed Tesla from the Vancouver auto show over safety concerns. Instead of assuring safety, they did what the radicals wanted.

“The Vancouver Auto Show’s primary concern is the safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff. This decision will ensure all attendees can be solely focused on enjoying the many positive elements of the event,” Executive Director Eric Nicholl said in a statement.

This is disappointing. Come on Canada, elbows up we can do better. Only 80 cars thats it??? pic.twitter.com/CmwBzCfpMs — David Rest (@BustingFakeInfo) March 20, 2025

