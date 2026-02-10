Let’s Hear the Names Rep. Massie, There’s Nothing Stopping You

On Super Bowl Sunday, Jeffrey Epstein’s victims ran an ad demanding answers from the attorney general. Yet, they have the answers. They said they could name names and haven’t. Elon Musk promised to pay any legal bills of anyone who comes forward with the names. No one has come forward.

Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene said they would give us the names on the House floor. Marjorie Taylor Greene left, but Thomas Massie is still here. He said he has read the names of six men who were redacted and should have been named, so he should name them. Let’s hear the names of the abusers in the ghostly sex trafficking ring.

And why is Rep. Massie hanging around with Ro Khanna, a far-far-left Democrat, to rail about the Epstein Files?

If he reads the names in the House, he will be protected under the Speech and Debate Clause. Also, Elon Musk will pay any illegal expenses.

Why wouldn’t he name them? Is this helping him get reelected, or perhaps he can use it to hurt Donald Trump?

And as much as I like Howard Lutnick, he had a long, intense business relationship with Epstein until 2014, six years after we knew Epstein was a pedophile. That is not what he told us.

Then we have the Secretary of the Navy, John Phelan. He, too, had a relationship with Epstein. There is no evidence that John Phelan did anything wrong, but, as Trump predicted, people are looking into it to see if they can find something. That’s what Democrats have been doing, and now the Right seems to be into it too: find me the man, and I’ll find you the crime?

Even more surprising, Steve Bannon’s relationship with Epstein is of a long-standing nature.

People in high places in Europe, who have ties to Epstein but, with no evidence of bad behavior, are losing their careers.

Why aren’t we hearing more about Reid Hoffman‘s long-standing, frequent, intense relationship with Epstein? He funded E. Jean Carroll’s fake rape lawsuit against Trump, and his name appears thousands of times in the latest Epstein files dump.

Now, every crackpot who suspected anyone of pedophilia is getting back into the game, and if anyone blocked the names because they didn’t see any evidence, they, too, are indicted in the public square. Tony Blair is in such a position. I don’t like Tony Blair, but they condemn him for blocking names without any evidence of crimes.

Even though the entire Epstein affair is overwhelmingly a Democrat problem, what you see running wild are attacks on the handful of Republicans whose names were unfortunately mentioned.

In the files, according to ABC News, a former police chief who investigated Jeffrey Epstein in the mid-2000s told the FBI he received a call from Donald Trump at the time to say, “Thank goodness you’re stopping him; everyone knows he’s been doing this.” This is according to an FBI account.

So why would any MAGA, who wants to make America great again, keep this Epstein narrative going with no evidence again and again? What are Thomas Massie‘s motivations? Yes, Epstein and some of his comrades were pedophiles, but there is no evidence of a massive sex trafficking ring. If Massie knows of people involved, he needs to tell us now and end this.

This is looking like a dead end. If Massie and Khanna have something, there is no reason to keep it secret. All the reasons have been removed, unless they have ulterior motives.