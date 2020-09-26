Long Island Trump-police-military rallies, no violence today but lots of enthusiasm

Long Island has a lot of pro-police and pro-Trump rallies although people throughout the nation think we are all leftist agitators here. We had two rallies in Suffolk County alone. We have a video:

What I found interesting is the leftists used to stand on the US flag but now they wave them as if they liked the USA>

One of the BLM grew violent and made the local papers. He needs to be picked up for punching and pushing an older Trump-police supporter.

There will be a big rally on October 11th at the LIRR station in Ronkonkoma. It’s a hub.