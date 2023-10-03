Mark Levin Rages Against Matt Gaetz – Gets Fact-Checked

On Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz filed a motion to vacate the speakership for several reasons, but most recently, McCarthy made a separate deal with Democrats and lied to Republicans.

Most talking heads on TV support Kevin McCarthy, mostly because we could get a lot worse and don’t have the numbers to get someone conservative in place.

In a lengthy statement, Levin accused Gaetz of “plotting and scheming with the radical Democrats” to remove McCarthy.

“Yes, that is correct. The guy who says McCarthy is the Democrats’ speaker is plotting and scheming with the radical Democrats to take out a Republican speaker who is more conservative than he is (McCarthy backed the Freedom Caucus CR and the cuts and border security, which Gaetz and 4 others killed),” Levin noted.

Levin also noted the ongoing ethics investigation that could potentially lead to Gaetz’s expulsion from the House.

“There are now numerous reports that Gaetz is doing this not because he insists that McCarthy interfered with an ethics investigation of him, which a speaker cannot do and has never done,” Levin added. “I might add that after two years, it’s about time the Ethics Committee release its report and either lift the cloud over Gaetz or clear him. Gaetz should demand this as well.”

Mark Levin said that McCarthy is more conservative than Matt Gaetz. Heritage gives McCarthy a 78% score with a lifetime score of 53%. They give Matt Gaetz 84% with a 90% lifetime score. The American Conservative Union gave him a score of 89%, while they gave McCarthy 86%. Freedom Works gives Mr. Gaetz 86.8% and 80% this session. They gave McCarthy 70.1% and a score this session of 80%. Conservative Review gave Gaetz 84% and McCarthy 54%.

NOT EVERYONE AGREES WITH MARK

Some people are raging over his stance on the war, but on this issue, some have fact-checked him.

You’re destroying yourself Mark. Factually incorrect. The senate had appropriations bills ‘on their desk’ waiting for action that would have funded majority of gov. Why aren’t you mad at the senate? You need to take a step back and reassess your position. HR2 was performative. — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) October 2, 2023

Wow Mark really, I’m about to give up on you. Also it wasn’t 4 but 21 Republicans that voted against H. R. 5860. Also McCarthy is not more conservative then Matt. McCarthy seems to side to much with Democrats. Maybe you should quit trying to tear Matt down and see what we see… — Smurf ❌ (@Smurf4555) October 2, 2023

Whenever it really matters, Mark Levin can be counted on to say something really stupid. https://t.co/lim1XhRUYy — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) October 2, 2023

Levin claims Rep. Gaetz and his allies sabotaged a good deal.

As I explained over and over last week, Matt Gaetz and the 4 other clowns undermined the Freedom Caucus and all conservatives when they sabotaged an 8 percent cut in Domestic spending and strong border control measures. They rant and rave without a plan and without a real… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 1, 2023

