Maybe Brittney Griner Understands the Meaning of the Anthem Now

Earlier, I posted an article about the Brittney Griner trial in Russia. I made the comment that I wanted Joe Biden to make the deal for her release. I’ve gotten some emails about her anti-American stance and thought we’d add to the story. Griner doesn’t want the national anthem played at the games.

We hope that if Biden gets her out of this jam she changes her opinion of America and the national anthem.

OPPRESSED AND EVIL

The WNBA star (and Russian basketball player), Brittney Griner, a Black Lives Matter supporter, isn’t just a kneeler. She doesn’t want the national anthem played at her games and wouldn’t go on the floor during the anthem.

Griner is being held in Russia and faces ten years in jail because of a drug charge, having been found with hash vape pens in her luggage.

She was playing in Russia because she didn’t feel she was making enough money in the States. Griner was playing off-season in Russia for $1 million.

Brittney Griner didn’t take the floor for the national anthem during the Phoenix Mercury’s debut in the WNBA bubble in 2020.

She told reporters at the time:

“I honestly feel we should not play the national anthem during our season,” Griner said, per The Arizona Republic. “I think we should take that much of a stand.”

She kept the protest up:

“I’m going to protest regardless,” she said. “I’m not going to be out there for the national anthem. If the league continues to want to play it, that’s fine. It will be all season long, I’ll not be out there. I feel like more are going to probably do the same thing. I can only speak for myself.”

She’s oppressed and believes America is evil.

I still want Biden to save her bacon but sure hope she stops with the oppression-hate nonsense.

