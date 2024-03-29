Mayor Adams Produces Another Bomb: AI That Breaks the Law

The Markup is a New York website of journalists whose mission is “challenging technology to serve the public good.” One article stands out: NYC’s AI Chatbot Tells Businesses to Break the Law.
New York City announced a plan last October to use the fledgling brainpower of AI Chatbot to improve the business of government.
Unfortunately, AI Chatbot, which lacks adequate reasoning powers, is telling businesses to break the law. It was supposed to tell businesses how to start up and operate a business.
It tells landlords they don’t have to accept Section 8 and can discriminate based on source income. In reality, that’s illegal in New York City. It also tells bosses they don’t have to alert workers to schedule changes, but in NYC, for many businesses, you do.
It told funeral home businesses they can keep prices secret, but they can’t. AI Chatbot even told people they could refuse cash, but they couldn’t.
The NYC bot appears “clueless about the city’s consumer and worker protections.”
That could get people imprisoned, and that’s not good for business. Mayor Adams blurted this out without testing. It sounded good and he likes to sound good. He has the soundbites, but no plan.
Maybe one day AI will be a wonderful thing but as it is now and will be for a few years, it is a very bad thing.
AI is not ready, we are using it years before it is even ready.
That reminds of when about 100 years ago airplanes were a new thing and most people crashed and many died. It was a new technology not ready to be used by everyone.
AI is like a toddler learning to walk, it keeps falling.
It is not reliable and should not be used until it is ready, which I think will be in 5 or 10 years.
Smart phones have already made people stupid. AI will be the end of the human race.