Pro-Criminal Karen Bass, Who Heads for a Runoff, Mourned for Fidel

Rick Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer, and incumbent Representative Karen Bass are heading to a November runoff election to become mayor of Los Angeles.

The race focused on voters’ worries about public safety and homelessness in the nation’s second-largest city. Though neither candidate earned more than 50 percent of the vote, which would have allowed them to win outright on Tuesday, they both comfortably outperformed their opponents, according to the New York Times.

An early tally of mail-in ballots showed Caruso with 41% and Bass with 38%. A candidate needed to top 50% to avoid a runoff.

A dozen names were on the ballot, though several candidates dropped out, the AP reports. Bass, a favorite of the party’s progressive wing, and the Republican-turned-Democrat Caruso easily distanced themselves from the rest of the field.

KAREN BASS ADORED CASTRO

Rep. Karen Bass, once a potential running mate for Democrat Joseph R. Biden, is a communist sympathizer who would try to bring the U.S. closer to the socialist governments of Cuba and Venezuela, according to Senator Marco Rubio.

Mr. Rubio, in a conference call with reporters organized by the Trump campaign, cited the fact that Ms. Bass has made at least eight trips to Cuba.

“I think what the regime is hoping for is that there’ll be a change in November, Joe Biden will be elected with someone like Congresswoman Bass as his vice president, and that we’ll go back to a policy that allows for a growing amount of American commerce through corporate entities that are controlled by Cuban military officials,” Mr. Rubio said.

Ms. Bass tries to pretend she isn’t a Castro-ite.

“I have always supported the Cuban people, and the relationship that Barack Obama and Biden had in their administration in terms of opening up relations [with Cuba],” she said on MSNBC.

“As Cuba begins nine days of mourning, I wish to express my condolences to the Cuban people and the family of Fidel Castro. The passing of the Comandante en Jefe is a great loss to the people of Cuba. I hope together, our two nations will continue on the new path of support and collaboration with one another, and continue in the new direction of diplomacy.” ~ Karen Bass, November 28, 2016

Bass supported Fidel Castro for his entire career as a mass-murdering communist and visited Cuba several times a year. She belonged to an organization in the ’70s that trained revolutionaries in terror attacks. That is, terror attacks to be used against the United States, according to the LAPD at the time. Ironically, she suggests white supremacists are to blame for all mass shootings and domestic terrorism.

The representative personally sponsored the New Way Forward Act. That would force the U.S. to bring back criminal illegal aliens who were returned to their homelands.

Bass tried to cancel the California anti-discrimination law. She wants to make discrimination legal. The end goal is to portray white people as responsible for all the problems in this country. Why else would Bass want the law repealed?

In a eulogy she called the top member of the Communist Party USA, a “friend”. Also, Bass promotes the George Floyd Policing Act that takes all immunity away from police officers that will destroy policing in America.

WATCH:

