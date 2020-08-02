Sen Marco Rubio warns against Karen Bass as a VP pick

Rep. Karen Bass, a potential running mate for Democrat Joseph R. Biden, is a communist sympathizer who would try to bring the U.S. closer to the socialist governments of Cuba and Venezuela. So says Senator Marco Rubio.

“If God forbid Joe Biden is elected president and Congresswoman Bass becomes vice president, she will be the highest-ranking Castro sympathizer in the history of the United States government,” said Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican. “I don’t believe in the last six decades that there has ever been anyone considered for the vice presidency … with this level of sympathy towards a Marxist regime.”

Ms. Bass is on Biden’s shortlist to be his running mate, which should tell you a lot about Joe. The presumptive Democratic nominee said he plans to announce his selection next week. She could be president since the 78-year-old Biden is in very bad physical and mental shape.

California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Obama national security adviser Susan E. Rice also are believed to be among Mr. Biden’s potential running mates.

Florida is a hotly contested state in the presidential election, and Cuban-Americans are an influential voting bloc. Mr. Trump has reversed the economic and diplomatic outreach to Cuba that was started in the Obama administration.

“I have always supported the Cuban people, and the relationship that Barack Obama and Biden had in their administration in terms of opening up relations [with Cuba],” she said on MSNBC.

Mr. Rubio, in a conference call with reporters organized by the Trump campaign, cited the fact that Ms. Bass has made at least eight trips to Cuba.

“I think what the regime is hoping for is that there’ll be a change in November, Joe Biden will be elected with someone like Congresswoman Bass as his vice president, and that we’ll go back to a policy that allows for a growing amount of American commerce through corporate entities that are controlled by Cuban military officials,” Mr. Rubio said.

Ms. Bass is trying to pretend she isn’t a Castro-ite.

BASS IS A PRETENDER AND A COMMUNIST

Bass supported Fidel Castro for his entire career as a mass-murdering communist and visited Cuba several times a year. She belonged to an organization in the ’70s that trained revolutionaries in terror attacks to be used against the United States, according to the LAPD at the time.

The representative personally sponsored the New Way Forward Act which would force the U.S. to bring back criminal illegal aliens who were returned to their homelands.

Currently, she is trying to cancel the California anti-discrimination law. She wants to make discrimination legal. The end goal is to portray white people as responsible for all the problems in this country. Why else would Bass want the law repealed?

Both Harris and Bass want to use ethnopolitics to achieve their goals. They will say that whites must be disadvantaged for other races to succeed. That is what is going on now with companies and schools attempting to ignore whites, especially white men, as they select candidates.

Bass will attend a conference with Cory Booker that is financed by Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam. The conference, the National Coalition of Black Reparations, is a dangerous organization sometimes tied to violence.

Representative Bass is good at playing her radical ideas down and making them look mainstream, and is quite dangerous.

She has also suggested only whites run terrorist groups.

Watch: