Michigan Bill Gives $1.5 Billion for Racial Equity and Reparations

Far-left Michigan State Reps. Cynthia A. Johnson (D-Detroit) and Shri Thanedar (D-Detroit) created the Racial Equity and Reparations Fund Act, an appropriations bill.

House Bills 5672–74 would allocate $1.5 billion for a racial equity and reparations fund through the Michigan Department of Treasury. The department would then use this fund to provide grants, loans, investments, and other economic assistance for businesses and economic developments to promote Black communities across the state.

“We’ve left our small businesses, especially small businesses of color, to close up shop as we gave away billions in taxpayer dollars to large corporations,” said Johnson, sponsor of the legislative package. “Maybe that’s why in a city where 78% of the population is Black, only 10% of businesses are owned by Black people. There is a serious problem with that. The Racial Equity and Reparations Fund Act prioritizes minority-owned small businesses over the interests of corporations. It ensures everyone in our community has the tools they need to thrive in our economy.”

“The increasingly stark racial wealth gap is as old as our nation itself, and we’ve only seen it grow over the last few years,” Thanedar said. “As a small business owner, I know that small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we should treat them that way. By investing in the communities that need it most, we can close the racial wealth gap and provide the tools underserved small businesses need to prosper.”

Therefore, people who never enslaved anyone will pay reparations to people who were never enslaved. And, there is no end to the gift-giving. It will keep on flowing until someone turns off the spigot. Reparations is an extremely radical Left idea that grew out of a violent Pan-Africanism [communist] movement. It has gone mainstream at a time when the states and the nation are deeply in debt.

As for equity, it is defined by Marxists and will be used accordingly with no end.

Currently, there is nothing under text and analysis. It’s totally open-ended, despite the claim of transparency.

