Mike Lindell to Host Election Crime Bureau Summit August 16 and 17

by Mark Schwendau

On August 16th and 17th, Mike Lindell (MyPillow CEO) is hosting an event to unveil a plan to restore election integrity to the nation. Everyone will be able to view this for free via live stream. The event is to be broadcast globally in 80 languages so everyone can hear and understand the message worldwide.

Some of the speakers are to be Steve Bannon, Sherronna Bishop, Professor Clements, Patrick Colbeck, Kevin Cyre, Lou Dobbs, Garland Favorito, Dr. Dog Frank, General Flynn, Justice Gabelman, Rudi Guliani, Brannon House, Kari Lake, Laura Loomer, Jeff O’Donnell, Kurt Olsen, Ken Paxton, Tina Peters, and possible others to be named later.

Representatives from all 50 states will also be there to offer updates on the status of election integrity in each of their states.

In this two-day event, Lindell will lay out his plan to save America’s elections. Lindell has not spelled out his plan in advance but promises what he proposes has never been done before in the history of the world. He says his plan will not rely on legislation, judges, or legal actions. Those in the know feel it will be a grassroots campaign to involve thousands of volunteers from WE, THE PEOPLE.

This Event will be Streamed Live on FrankSpeech.com on August 16th & 17th. You can get further details at Lindell Event.

Lindell says, “You will come away from this event with renewed hope and the calls to action you will need to help secure our election platforms.”

This event is to be offered on Right Side Broadcasting here.

The event is to be held at University Plaza, 333 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, in Springfield, Missouri. Lindell says this year’s conference will be “the biggest summit we’ve ever had.”

Lindell offered some information on plans for the summi by way of Lindell TV and his Lindell Report.

One of the speakers to come forward who Lindell highlighted as an American hero, is Ken Paxton.

Warren Kenneth Paxton Jr. is an American lawyer and politician as a member of the Republican Party. He was the Texas Attorney General from January 2015 until he was suspended on May 27, 2023, following his impeachment by the Texas House of Representatives. He presently awaits trial in the Texas Senate. Lindell says he was the only AG in the country to call out the illegal voting changes made around the country under the guise of the “China virus” (AKA Covid-19 pandemic).

More evidence of the Democrats’ weaponization of our justice system possibly relates to Paxton. A published report has a federal grand jury in San Antonio meeting to look into ties between the impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton and an Austin developer. Just this past week, the Austin American-Statesman cited two sources with knowledge of the case having a report coming less than one month before the impeachment trial of Paxton set to begin on Sept. 5.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

