Minneapolis Is a War Zone

As Sentinel reported earlier, law enforcement took out an armed thug in self-defense. Governor Walz followed up, saying, “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.” Walz and his policies are responsible. That is the irony of it all.

DHS is engaging in normal immigration action, and Walz and other Democrats are inciting violence against law enforcement, causing injuries and deaths.

As a result, the Democrat army of antifa, Black Lives Matter, and others foolishly taken in, are rioting.

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis is a TOTAL WAR ZONE right now! Leftist rioters are STORMING federal agents, defending an armed thug who got taken out in SELF-DEFENSE by Border Patrol. These lunatics didn’t even wait to hear he had a gun, they just exploded into violence! THIS IS… pic.twitter.com/AZFKiaNKp2 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 24, 2026



Cam Higby posted a snapshot of the now-deceased man who bought into the leftist radicalism.

This Is What Happened

“The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. “Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject, but was pronounced dead at the scene.”

This is tragic, and you can thank Democrats for it. Communists and anarchists have hijacked the party.