Minneapolis Is a War Zone

Minneapolis Is a War Zone

M Dowling
As Sentinel reported earlier, law enforcement took out an armed thug in self-defense. Governor Walz followed up, saying, “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.” Walz and his policies are responsible. That is the irony of it all.

DHS is engaging in normal immigration action, and Walz and other Democrats are inciting violence against law enforcement, causing injuries and deaths.

As a result, the Democrat army of antifa, Black Lives Matter, and others foolishly taken in, are rioting.


Cam Higby posted a snapshot of the now-deceased man who bought into the leftist radicalism.

This Is What Happened

“The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.  “Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject, but was pronounced dead at the scene.”

This is tragic, and you can thank Democrats for it. Communists and anarchists have hijacked the party.

3 Comments
Saltherring
Saltherring
11 minutes ago

I have wondered when the Walzo and Frey-incited offensive against lawful authority would devolve into armed confrontation. But this was bound to happen once the pANTIFAgs arrived from Portland. Walzo most certainly welcomes Obongo’s armed street thugs, hoping they can prevent the very long prison term he is facing.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
23 minutes ago

Tim Walz and Mayor Frey want Trump to let illegals be illegals, let criminals be criminals.

They should be arrested or put in padded rooms locked in mental institutions.

Saltherring
Saltherring
12 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

Hell will come knocking soon enough for Walzo and (brain) Freyd.

