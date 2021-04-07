







MLB values must include denying people the right to vote or they wouldn’t do business with the CCP.

The MLB is in business with the Chinese Communist Party as is Delta and almost every company boycotting Georgia over their very reasonable voting law.

If you live in China, you won’t even get to vote so why is the MLB and these other companies still doing business there? Doesn’t that offend their values?

The Georgia voting law is against their values so why isn’t China’s voting system not offensive?

I might know why. The virtue signalling is to distract everyone from their corruption so they can go peacefully and without recrimination do business with Maoist slavers.

If you live in mainland China, there’s no voter ID required because there’s no voting that takes place. Why does the @MLB still do business there? It’s shameful that their decision in Georgia was fact-free, based on what the left-wing media told executives to do. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) April 6, 2021

