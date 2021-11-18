MSNBC Booted! Sinister Ploy to OUT Rittenhouse JURORS-Updated

















WTH!

I just going to put up Twitter posts for the most part because I just got out of surgery and have no help today. I researched this earlier and again after I got home.

Judge Rittenhouse booted MSNBC from the courtroom. These losers need to be arrested and charged. I am so tired of the lying media — aren’t you? Do you know that a lot of liberals on Twitter thought Rittenhouse shot Black people? That’s the impression the dishonest MSM gave them.

Since this was posted, we found out it is TRUE! WTH! Seriously, WTH!!! How sinister and evil can one network get? They are putting these jurors in danger, terrorizing them so they are too afraid to do the right thing.

🚨 The Rittenhouse judge said an MSNBC producer was caught following the jury bus & MSNBC is now banned from the courthouse. “No one from MSNBC news will be permitted in this building … this is an extremely serious matter and will be referred to the proper authorities.” pic.twitter.com/Erjxfk2VL2 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 18, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse is clearly innocent. You can argue he shouldn’t have been there, but you can’t say he acted in any way but self-defense. I think he handled the gun responsibly and he wanted to protect Car Source and the town his father and family live in. He wasn’t a vigilante. He was paid as security. If Democrats don’t want that, they should let the police do their jobs.

Watch this, share with your WOKE friends!

The idiot prosecutor said Kyle should have let the communist monsters beat him up “a little bit.” This is a trial against self-defense and guns. Wake up WOKES or you will be next. They’re crashing our Bill of Rights that protect YOU!

🚨🚨🚨 Judge Schroeder: Kenosha police reported someone followed the bus carrying the Rittenhouse jurors last night while claiming to work for MSNBC. It is under investigation. No one working for MSNBC will be allowed inside the courthouse for the duration of the trial. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 18, 2021

Irene Byon, implicated in instructing a reported to follow the Jury Bus has nuked her Linkedin Court TV reporter claims to know Morrison This is looking legit like MSNBC tried to expose the jurors identites pic.twitter.com/oEmDi0hxsT — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 18, 2021

I would’ve dropped the mistrial with prejudice 🔨 the second a prosecutor thought he was above someone’s constitutional rights. Not to mention all the bad faith. This Judge is too nice and wants to limit mayhem. I think he knows what’ll happen if he steps in and just trusts jury — The Dude (@Mac_ovelli) November 18, 2021

Irene Byon has just nuked her linkedin account Holy shit Her account is still archived and available pic.twitter.com/1Kh5ZSnoLg — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 18, 2021

