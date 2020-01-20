NBC reporter spurs outrage as he falsely labels the VA gun rally neo-Nazi

An NBC reporter went on to social media on Sunday and characterized the pro-gun rally slated for Monday in Richmond, Virginia, as a “white nationalist rally.”

“Reporters covering tomorrow’s white nationalist rally in Virginia, I’m absolutely begging you: Verify information before you send it out tomorrow, even if it’s a very sensational rumor you heard from a cop. Don’t become a hero in neo-Nazi propaganda circles with made-up stuff,” NBC reporter Ben Collins wrote on Twitter.

As he was telling reporters to verify, he was spreading a false rumor that the rally was a Nazi rally. A Free Beacon reporter called him out for it.

“Tomorrow isn’t a ‘white nationalist rally’ but you’re here to tell those of us who will actually be covering it to be careful about accuracy? Are you joking?” Stephen Gutowski, a firearms policy reporter at the Washington Free Beacon, replied.

Gutowski followed-up, adding,” Tomorrow’s event is in no way a ‘white nationalist rally.’ it is not organized by racists and they won’t be in any way a significant portion of the attendees yet this writer is elevating them while smearing the regular people who will actually be there.”

As an aside, neo-Nazis are socialists, not Republicans.

Most other commenters pummeled him.

DOUBLING DOWN

After backlash, Collins deleted the tweet and casually doubled down.

“Hi everybody! I’m deleting a tweet so I can be super clear about tomorrow’s rally in Virginia.”

“The Lobby Day protest is and has traditionally been a gun rights rally, but white nationalists, including militant group The Base, have been planning violent action at the event.”

Hi everybody! I’m deleting a tweet so I can be super clear about tomorrow’s rally in Virginia. The Lobby Day protest is and has traditionally been a gun rights rally, but white nationalists, including militant group The Base, have been planning violent action at the event. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 19, 2020

Mo Mo got it exactly right!

Calling it a “white nationalist rally” wasn’t clear? A simple “I wrote a highly misleading and inflammatory tweet and I was wrong” would suffice, Ben. https://t.co/AI6AdssfMK — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 19, 2020

Ben thinks 7 people prove his point:

This has led to two different FBI arrests of 7 total people. The governor declared a state of emergency, citing “credible intelligence” of hate groups attending. Users on white nationalist forums planned meet-ups for months, a contrast to previous years.https://t.co/CRb0tzOPYa — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 19, 2020

HE WAS MET WITH WIDESPREAD MOCKERY

As most of us know, but not this NBC rumor-monger apparently, 7 people do not a nationalist rally make when they are expecting ten thousand.

The responses were funny, but what isn’t funny is the fact that the media will attempt to associate lawful Second Amendment advocates with neo-Nazis.

Were either of these guys one of them? pic.twitter.com/TIvhMoSJI8 — Zachary Ellinger (@zaqzilla86) January 19, 2020

And an illegal immigrant — Rin_5D🌟🌟🌟🇺🇸 (@RIn5D1) January 19, 2020

The protesters should show up in blackface. @GovernorVA loves that stuff. He might even join in! — Uneasy Civilian (@HercFamily5) January 19, 2020

FBI Investigated for Misconduct’ In LaVoy Finicum Shooting. FBI agent indicted on charges of lying, 5 felony charges after the inspector general of the U.S. Justice Department began investigating possible FBI misconduct and a cover-up. pic.twitter.com/STfnwvkbBF — Julie Smith (@DecoderOfTruth) January 19, 2020

Use a reputable source. A Fake News source is like using Wikipedia for a MBA degree paper. Frowned upon and doesn’t count as a reputable source. If the guilt by association is the norm, then NASA is behind the Richmond robberies. Try harder.#PropagandaPuppet pic.twitter.com/KJo5IHM3Vq — Ceresa ⭐⭐⭐ (@CeresaJL) January 19, 2020

The only Neo-Nazis there will be Antifa. — Jimmy Matsler (@jmats7) January 19, 2020

To be super clear, you’re a clown Ben. pic.twitter.com/JxHwBPG1rK — @Gre8Scott (@Gre8Scott) January 20, 2020