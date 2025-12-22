Netanyahu Plans to Pitch US Bombing Iran Again

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to pitch President Trump on a plan to strike Iran over fears that the regime is rebuilding its ballistic missile capabilities during a Mar-a-Lago meeting next week, according to a report.

Netanyahu will brief Trump on Israeli officials’ increasing concerns that Tehran is repairing its air defense systems and expanding its missile program, which were destroyed by airstrikes during the 12-Day War with Israel in June, several intelligence sources told NBC News.

The meeting is scheduled for Dec. 29.

That needs to be a NO!

We need to stay away from Middle Eastern wars and a war with Russia.

It’s Not a Good Time

The timing won’t work. The Pentagon is concentrating its military assets in the southern Caribbean as President Trump threatens the Maduro regime.

The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group was recently moved from the Mediterranean, where it was closer to the Middle East and CENTCOM region, to join operations threatening Venezuela in the Caribbean.

They are also engaged in new ‘counter ISIS’ strikes in Syria. We don’t have assets to bomb Iran.

American people are very opposed and highly critical of foreign affairs taking attention from the USA and America First.

The Trump administration is still standing by its assessment that Iran’s nuclear capabilities have been destroyed. “The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iranian government corroborated the United States government’s assessment that Operation Midnight Hammer totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear capabilities,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly has said in a statement.