New luxury, ‘safer than a Volvo’ Tesla turns into a fireball for no reason



















Another vehicle from electric car manufacturer Tesla went up in flames for no apparent reason. The electric door lock almost cost the driver his life, trapping him inside the vehicle, German News reported.

According to a lawyer, a new Tesla top model “S Plaid” that has just been delivered went up in flames.

The driver, a company boss, was only able to use force to save himself from the burning vehicle because the electric door lock blocked, lawyer Mark Geragos said on Friday.

The car turned into a fireball shortly after rolling in a residential area in Pennsylvania. “That was a gruesome and appalling experience,” said Geragos.

There is nothing from Tesla yet and the man’s lawyer wants the models recalled until they know what the problem is. This isn’t the first time these batteries have caught fire like this. The particular battery in this car is new and was altered to handle new safety regulations.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the car’s premiere that it was “faster than any Porsche and safer than any Volvo.” It went up in flames pretty fast.

Many products use lithium-ion batteries?

Cameras

GPS devices

Laptops and tablets

Watches and smartwatches

Electric watches

Cordless phones

Handheld gaming devices

Bluetooth speakers

Wireless headphones

Portable power packs

E-cigarettes

Hoverboards

Smartphones

Wireless mouse

Solar power storage

Electric vehicles

Click Away reports that they catch fire if they aren’t properly ventilated and get overheated.

H/T Harvey

