The EU Commission Promised Elon Safety If He Secretly Censored Us

“The European Commission offered X an illegal secret deal: if we quietly censored speech without telling anyone, they would not fine us,” Elon Musk said. The other platforms accepted that deal.”

Now, the EU is complaining about X’s blue checkmark.

.@elonmusk: “The European Commission offered X an illegal secret deal: if we quietly censored speech without telling anyone, they would not fine us.

The other platforms accepted that deal.

X did not.”

Now the EU has issued a complaint (See below). EU states X premium violates… pic.twitter.com/gVO9hGT51g — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) July 12, 2024

It’s all propagandists on deck in the West. The New York Times wants you to believe the First Amendment is out of control. The only control being lost is by the bureaucrats and technocrats telling us what to do.

They are losing the debate because their ideas and ideologies are false and toxic. Despite all their efforts to silence people, the truth is getting out.

False statements about protecting us are more about subjugating us. That’s why we have the First Amendment—to protect us from them.

we must never let them destroy it!