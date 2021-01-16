News Flash! Report of the millions for Biden that flowed to the Caymans

According to a new report, between May 15, 2014, and Feb. 12, 2016, Burisma sent 48 wires to Rosemont Seneca Bohai, totaling $3,489,490.78.283. Of the 48 transactions, 39 are described as “Consulting Services” and 39 of the 48 are in the amount of $83,333.33, with the last of the payments occurring on Feb. 12, 2016.

Rosemont is Hunter’s company.

Between June 5, 2014, and Oct. 5, 2015, Rosemont Seneca Bohai sent 38 wires totaling $701,979 to three of Hunter Biden’s bank accounts. These transfers may represent the final step in the flow of funds from Burisma to Rosemont Seneca Bohai to Biden during this period. Page 67.

A screenshot of an actual excerpt:

Read it here or below:

Hsgac Finance Report Final by Maura

Related