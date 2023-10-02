Newsom Picks a Gay, Black Maryland Gal to Represent California

Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed California Senator Dianne Feinstein’s replacement to fill out the 13 months left on Mrs. Feinstein’s term.
Laphonza Butler is the choice, and she is perfect. She’s a gay black woman who lives in Maryland and will represent Californians with a Maryland state of mind. And she’s a successful fundraiser.
What difference at this point does it make? Look who represents Democrats in the White House.
Can we call her Phonzi for short?
Gateway Pundit found that she lived in Maryland from FEC records and Emily’s list. It’s not only Gateway Pundit saying it. It was all over the Internet as soon as the appointment was announced. She listed her state of residence as Maryland. She is the president of the far-far-left Emily’s List.
Interesting that Newsom’s reported choice for Senator from California lists her state of residence as Maryland in her X bio. pic.twitter.com/gFxU95HCjF
— Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) October 2, 2023
Her LinkedIn page also has Maryland as her home. She’s been erasing the information, but the Internet has a good memory.
Laphonza works hard to get Democrat women elected who love abortion. She was also a leader in the communistic SEIU. Butler is anti-gun. Kamala Harris is all over her Twitter page.
It’s a sad day for Meghan Markle, who was allegedly campaigning for the spot.
This is a lady who runs a powerful democratic PAC with HQ in DC. This lady has lot of influence in the party. She was probably using her leverage for the position. Newsom chose her to help his standing in the national party. In effect, he chose a DC resident to be the state senator. Barb Lee will be very angry, she wanted to be the only black female candidate for the job. Now she has this lady, who has an incredible advantage to win the seat next year, overshadow her.