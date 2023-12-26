Media Doesn’t Report Murder of 140 Nigerian Christians

“They attack rural villages, force villagers off their lands and settle in their place — a strategy that is epitomized by the phrase: ‘Your land or your blood,’” the report said. “In every village, the message from local people is the same: ‘Please, please help us! The Fulani are coming. We are not safe in our own homes.’”

Muslim terrorists went on a rampage on Christmas Eve in Plateau State, Nigeria, killing at least 96 people in 15 communities, according to police. Some media estimates placed the number killed at 140.

The media doesn't think this is worthy of publication

Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Okoro Alawari, stated on Tuesday that 96 people were killed in two of the 17 local government areas (LGAs) — Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi — and 221 houses were burned.

They were murdered during the night.

“On December 24, 2023, at 2200hrs, the following 12 villages in Bokkos LGA were attacked: Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat and Butura Kampani.

“Similarly, on December 24, 2023, at about 2245hrs, three villages in Barkin-Ladi LGA, namely, NTV, Hurum, and Darawat were also attacked.

The total number of villages attacked was 12; 221 houses were set ablaze, 27 motorcycles were burnt, eight motor vehicles were burnt down, and over 79 persons were killed, while 17 deaths were recorded in Barkin-Ladi LGA.

The commissioner also said he sent additional forces to prevent further attacks.

The Fulani militia (also known as Fulani herders) come from a nomadic Muslim tribe. In 2014, the militia was named the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world by the Global Terrorism Index. More than 50,000 Christians have been killed in the Middle Belt region over the past 20 years, and millions have been displaced.

BREAKING: At least 140 Christians were massacred over two days by Islamic terrorists in north-central Nigeria’s Plateau state. There are more than 300 injured. Where is international outrage? Why nobody is protesting on the streets? pic.twitter.com/TU29tS7kNr — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) December 26, 2023

