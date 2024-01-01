NJ Police Stopped a Migrant Bus from Texas Heading for NY

New York City Mayor Eric Adams imposed new restrictions on charter buses coming into the city specifically to stop those sent by Gov. Greg Abbott bearing migrants who have crossed the Texas-Mexico border. They plan to heavily fine the bus companies.

Laughably, Adams said in announcing the new program: “And we need Gov. Abbott to stop playing games with innocent lives.”

What a joke. The only people playing games with people’s lives are Democrats in the administration and all their allies in Congress.

A migrant bus from Texas was pulled over by NJ law enforcement. It’s unclear if the bus was confiscated.

At the Port Authority, a small army of NYPD officers gathered, looking for migrant buses to come in. After NYC Mayor Eric Adams’s executive order, it looks like he will stop them from coming in.

If Democrats can guard the New York tunnel, why can’t they guard the border?

The dirtbags in the sanctuary cities want Texas, a non-sanctuary city, to keep 10 or 20 million? That should guarantee the state turns blue.

Abbott has bused more than 80,000 migrants to U.S. cities run by Democratic mayors to put pressure on President Joe Biden to do more about the record surge of border crossings over the last three years. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said for 2023, they encountered 2.7 million migrants along the border with Mexico, the most ever recorded.

Texas has moved between 50,000 and 80,000 migrants for all destinations, while 2.7 million migrants will enter the US in 2023. Do the math. Texas moved between 1.5% and 3% of them – Biden is moving the rest who don’t stay in the border states.

The federal government will give them all work permits even though they don’t qualify.

There is 10,000 plus every day, not counting gotaways. Illegal immigration is rising roughly at the rate of 4.1 million for the year, increasing daily. God knows who these people are, and Democrats have no intention of stopping. And where is the GOP?

It is ruining small rural towns in Texas.

And how does Biden’s DOJ get away with suing Texas without the GOP raising Cain?

Related