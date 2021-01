Nothing Joe Biden is doing will help American workers. The reason he claims he reveres Cesar Chavez is that he will let the illegal alien Democrats flood in, and then give them all amnesty. He thinks Chavez represents his viewpoint.

It’s odd that Biden picked Cesar Chavez as his idol. Chavez hated illegal immigration. Biden doesn’t even know anything about Chavez.

All he knows is he is opening our borders and replacing our American workers with foreigners.

Watch:

Related