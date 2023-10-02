NY Dem’s Raising Taxes 5% to Pay for “Migrants”=Typical Blue State Fiscal Death Spiral

by James S. Soviero

We begin with some quotes from Socialist-styled New York State Senators Julia Salazar and Jabari Brisport, demanding taxes be raised by 5% to pay for unvetted “migrants.” We’ll end with a powerful common sense rebuttal to the Democrat madness from GOP Assemblyman Joseph DeStefano.

Senator Salazar (D-Brooklyn), displaying a terrifying level of economic ignorance, said, “We should increase taxes because it’s economically just policy to offset costs for our state to function. I’d say that even if our city and state hadn’t seen an increase in migrants seeking asylum, this moment makes it all the more important for the wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes.” Message to successful, over-taxed New Yorkers-We don’t need these Dem-inspired crises to steal your hard-earned money.

Senator Jabari Brisport (D-Brooklyn) doubled down on Julia’s call to move the state into a fiscal death spiral. “I would absolutely be over the moon if they call back a special session to raise taxes on the rich.”

If that wasn’t enough, he joined 18 other Dems pushing for the new tax AND mandating that the communities on Long Island and throughout the state be forced to take in the wannabe “asylum seekers.”

Jabari continued in what might be his best Bidenesque syntax, “I think that if we don’t put forth a positive vision, then the people who want to divide us will create a strong narrative, and those elections, people will start to point at the asylum seekers and saying, it’s them versus us or other ways to divide.” Translation: People might actually vote for someone other than me, especially if my constituents wake up and realize this policy is screwing them.

Assemblyman DeStefano (R-Medford) put things in proper, down-to-earth perspective. “And just when you thought they would come to their senses and maybe do something to slow down the record number of hard-working residents leaving this state because of the crime wave and the tax burden, they want a new tax to give money to people who have come here illegally and have limited prospects for pay these taxes. Sadly, the costs will be passed on to those who haven’t yet bailed out of the Vampire State.” Yup. That’s it in a cogent nutshell. The above arguments are playing out in deep blue states across the nation and explain why California, along with New York, are losing businesses and population to thriving Red States.

Not that it makes a difference to radical Dems. That crew seems quite determined to destroy the lives of millions in search of the Democrat Party’s unattainable, mythical Socialist Utopia.

Related