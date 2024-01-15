Our Borders Are Open & We Hear Calls to Normalize Massacres

The speaker in the clip below is Muhammad Al-Kurd, a popular, radical Palestinian, and he spoke in London, a short flight to the USA, and our border is wide open.

This is what the well-known speaker said:

“I dare you to look into the eyes of a Gazan child and tell him that you tried your best. Our day will come, but we must not be complacent. They will come, but we must normalize massacres as the status quo. Thank you.”

It isn’t just him saying this.

This is the PC response from the Metropolitan Police, and it’s not much different than you would hear from our leaders.

We have the same people here, saying the same thing, and we’re inviting armies of single, military-age men to come into the United States.

THIS IS WHO IS IN OUR COUNTRY ALREADY

Who do you think these people will support if we go to war? We don’t look like America these days.

Here in Wisconsin, where excuses are made for the worst terrorists:

#ICYMI: Madison, #Wisconsin Friday Sermon By Imam Alhajie Jallow Following #October7 Attack: Our Brothers In #Gaza Are Heroes; Only Jihad Can Bring Glory And Victory To The Muslims; The Jews Will Be Killed, Executed By The Muslims – Audio of report https://t.co/ZD8qE85TRs #MEMRI pic.twitter.com/Rilu2RGnnS — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 14, 2024

This is Michigan, where the attackers become the victims:

Dearborn Michigan “Commemoration of the Martyrs”: ISIS Is the Slave of Mossad, CIA – That Is Why It Attacked Soleimani’s Grave Site – Not Israel; the Elites Who Run the World Subdue Humanity Through the Obscene, Mossad’s Jeffrey Epstein #Iran pic.twitter.com/AcqdJUmJUB — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 14, 2024

