Our Borders Are Open & We Hear Calls to Normalize Massacres

By
Staff
-
2
27

The speaker in the clip below is Muhammad Al-Kurd, a popular, radical Palestinian, and he spoke in London, a short flight to the USA, and our border is wide open.

This is what the well-known speaker said:

“I dare you to look into the eyes of a Gazan child and tell him that you tried your best. Our day will come, but we must not be complacent. They will come, but we must normalize massacres as the status quo. Thank you.”

It isn’t just him saying this.

This is the PC response from the Metropolitan Police, and it’s not much different than you would hear from our leaders.

We have the same people here, saying the same thing, and we’re inviting armies of single, military-age men to come into the United States.

THIS IS WHO IS IN OUR COUNTRY ALREADY

Who do you think these people will support if we go to war? We don’t look like America these days.

Here in Wisconsin, where excuses are made for the worst terrorists:

This is Michigan, where the attackers become the victims:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

Will the people of the USA continue the politics of hate, or will the nation return to its Christian roots?

0
Reply
Popeye the Project Boy
Guest
Popeye the Project Boy
1 minute ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange

By the looks of things, I’m thinking God may already be done with us.
So I gave them up to their stubborn hearts to follow their own devices.
Psalm 81:12

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz