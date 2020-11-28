Brennan sides with Iran, the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism

Former, or is it current, communist, John Brennan let our enemy know — that’s the enemy constantly chanting, ‘Death to America’ –that if they wait for the new administration, they will get favorable treatment.

After an Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed in an apparent ambush near Tehran on Friday, Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan said it was a “criminal act & highly reckless.”

Fakhrizadeh was named as the “leader of the Islamic Republic’s disbanded military nuclear program,” according to the AP.

He is the architect of the nuclear program.

Brennan said it “risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict.” His allies, like John Kerry, authorized Iran to build the bomb.

Look Weak, Act Pathetically

Brennan added rather treasonously, “Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits.”

Brennan went on to say that he didn’t know “whether a foreign government authorized or carried out the murder of Fakhrizadeh,” but that if so, it would be “state-sponsored terrorism” and a “flagrant violation of international law.” For Brennan, this would “encourage more governments” to behave similarly.

Did John Brennan just violate the Logan Act? pic.twitter.com/UdBfPgbXMa — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 27, 2020

He Splits Some Hairs

Brennan tried to claim these “assassinations are far different than strikes against terrorist leaders & operatives of groups like al-Qaida & Islamic State, which are not sovereign states. As illegitimate combatants under international law, they can be targeted in order to stop deadly terrorist attacks.”

These people are our enemies, and they are terrorists who spread terror throughout the world and kill our soldiers in the field. They might well have intruded in our elections. And they want a bomb that could wipe out millions of people.

Whether one agrees or not with the assassination, Brennan has no right to interfere.

These assassinations are far different than strikes against terrorist leaders & operatives of groups like al-Qaida & Islamic State, which are not sovereign states. As illegitimate combatants under international law, they can be targeted in order to stop deadly terrorist attacks. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

Bring Out The Logan Act

Posobiec suggested The Logan Act be used against Brennan.

The Logan Act is a 1799 law that calls for the fine or imprisonment of private citizens who attempt to intervene without authorization in disputes or controversies between the United States and foreign governments.

Democrats tried to use it against an American hero, General Flynn. It would be more fitting to use against Brennan.