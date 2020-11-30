Brennan’s irate that the architect of Iran’s nuclear bomb program was killed

Former communist, maybe former, John Brennan, who always looks like an angry Rottweiler hunting for a leg to chew on, is very upset that someone killed the Iranian architect of their nuclear bomb program. The NY Times claims the program is for peaceful purposes, but we all know they are building bombs.

“It’s reckless because, again, it can provoke an Iranian response that could escalate then into, not just heightened regional tension, but also possible confrontation … This is something that should be condemned by the international community,” Brennan told the CNN talking head.

All the host’s questions were set-ups.

EVERYONE NEEDS TO BE NICE TO IRAN

He doesn’t want an Iranian official assassinated. However, the man is a terrorist in that he is building the bomb program.

Brennan wants the USA to look weak and afraid.

The Mossad probably did it. Maybe the CIA helped. Brennan should work for Iran. He’s in the wrong country.

Watch:

