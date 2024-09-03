“Pathetic” Murder of Beloved 90-Year-Old Grandfather Nelson Beckett

A 90-year-old veteran was killed after he was shot — and then run over with his own car — during a violent carjacking outside a Houston retirement home over the weekend, cops said.

The Texas man was a Navy veteran.

Great Grandfather Nelson Beckett was in the parking lot of the Lone Star Living assisted living complex around noon Saturday when the unidentified suspect approached the elderly man and started attacking him, Houston police said, according to reports.

Mr. Beckett put up a good fight.

The perp shot Beckett and then jumped into his car, police said. As the suspect fled in the vehicle, he mowed down Beckett, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital, ABC 13 reported.

“THIS IS JUST, IT’S PATHETIC AS IT GETS”

His son Tim Beckett told ABC 13 that his father leaves behind two children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

“He loved big and loved his family so much,” his daughter Tami Freund told Fox 26. “To him, everyone had value, and he would do anything for anyone.”

The great-grandfather served in the Navy and attended Abilene Christian University before working in sales, his family members said. He was also active in his church.

Beckett’s car was found less than three miles away, dumped at another apartment complex, authorities said.

“This is … This is just, it’s pathetic as it gets,” Houston police Lt. Jonathan French said, per the station. “That’s all I’ll say.”

This is 90 yo Nelson Beckett. He was killed yesterday during a carjacking. A Navy vet who loved his growing family per his daughter. She says, “He was the kindest, funniest man you’d ever meet. He loved meeting people and greeted them all with jokes. To him, everyone had value. pic.twitter.com/3PuORy3RTF — Abigail Dye (@AbigailDyeNews) September 1, 2024

NO DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECT

There is no readily available description of the suspect.

Rod Boson lives next door to the assisted living facility and said he was in his backyard when the fatal confrontation took place. Boson said he believed the neighbor who was killed, who family identified as Nelson Beckett, was a veteran who was either coming from or going to shop.

“He had his little shopping cart, and a scuffle ensued. They say he put up a good fight. That’s when he got shot. As the suspect backed up, he hit (the victim),” Boson said.

$15,000 REWARD

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000. Gov. Abbott added another $10,000.

“Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the murder of 90-year-old Navy veteran Nelson Beckett in Houston,” Governor Abbott said in a release sent out Monday. “Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones, and the entire Houston community during this difficult time. Texas is already working with our local partners and providing full support in bringing this criminal to justice. I encourage anyone with information relating to this terrible crime to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. Texas will always support the brave men and women who answered the call to serve in our nation’s military, and with the public’s help we will capture the murderer and put them behind bars.”

“Cases like this have a tendency to galvanize the entire city, the entire county, the entire state,” said Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers. “At the age of 90, he was contributing to the community and trying to help people in the best way you possibly can and have your life end in this fashion not on our watch.”

