Philly Sheriff Bilal Viciously Threatened ICE: She Broke the Law

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal defiantly and brazenly crossed the Rubicon and threatened to arrest federal ICE officers who are trying to get criminal aliens out of the country.

Bilal warned, “You don’t want this smoke, ’cause we will bring it…to you.” This reckless defiance spits in the face of federal law and our Constitution.

Federal officers must suppress this insurrection. It cannot be allowed to fester and grow. It’s an extremely dangerous movement. J6 was a riot. This is an insurrection.

Bilal broke the law. Her threats fall under 18 U.S.C. § 111, which you have all heard about. The hardcore left in power tried to use it against Republicans.

The law prohibits intimidating, impeding, or interfering with federal officers in the performance of their official duties. This law makes such actions a felony if they involve threats or forcible interference, with potential penalties including fines and up to 8 years in prison or more if they injure or kill someone.

These radicals are trying to turn routine ICE enforcement into a crime. It is a threat meant to obstruct lawful federal operations.

We need the FBI and the DoJ to arrest her. We have others on that list, including Governors Walz and Pritzker and Mayors Frey and Johnson of Minnesota and Chicago.

She called ICE fake law enforcement, carried on about their masks, and blamed them for the death of Renee Good. Bilal falsely described Good as “getting away.” She ran into an agent while her wife screamed, “Drive, Baby, Drive.”