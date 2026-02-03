Police Found a Very Disturbing Crime Scene at Nancy Guthrie’s Home -Update

Update: BREAKING: Arizona’s Pima County Sheriff confirms to CBS News that NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her home while she slept.

Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen Saturday night in her home outside Tucson, according to a missing person’s flyer. She was reported missing by her family around noon Sunday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

Nancy Guthrie is of “sound mind” and is “sharp as a tack.” However, she is in poor physical health. She needs to take her medicine every day, or it could be fatal.

They Have a Crime Scene

The Sheriff said they have a crime scene. It is being investigated as a crime. Police say what they found at the scene is very concerning. She lives close to the border and has no history of cognitive issues.

“We do in fact have a crime scene. We do in fact have a crime,” Nanos said at a news conference Monday, later adding, “She did not leave on her own. We know that.”

The sheriff said search and rescue personnel who fanned out across the area Sunday had been sent home, adding that “right now, we don’t see this as a search mission as much as we do a crime scene.”

Mrs. Guthrie lived alone but had staff. Her daughter, Savannah, frequently talked about how her mother was the “best” while on air.

The situation sounds horrible and foreboding. I pray she will be okay somewhere. Oddly, they mentioned she lives close to the border. It seems that might enter into her disappearance.

A neighbor described a “strange scene” after she disappeared. He saw cop cars, ” a lot of black vans with blackout windows, along with other vans and helicopters. Neighbors were told to check their Ring cameras between 1 am and 4 am on Sunday.

That sounds like a possible kidnapping.

In a statement reported on air, Guthrie said in part: “I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support.”

“Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom,” Guthrie said in her statement. “We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at: 520-351-4900.”