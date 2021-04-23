







Chicago police may soon need permission to chase a suspect on foot. Chicago is one of the murder capitals in the country.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is considering a momentous change to Chicago police procedure: requiring officers to get a supervisor’s permission before beginning a foot chase.

“No one should die as a result of a foot chase,” she said.

She’s right, they should surrender.

How could she be this dumb and be the Chicago mayor?

The mayor promised to announce details of a new policy “soon.”

The move follows an incident with an officer who chased and fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo who only dropped his gun as the officer fired his gun. Video of the incident shows the 13-year old dumping what appears to be a firearm 7/10ths of a second before he turns and raises his hands. Toledo apparently was handed the gun by Ruben Roman, who allegedly had just used it to fire eight rounds at a passing vehicle. Apparently, no one was hit.

Personal injury lawyer Arturo Jauregui called a news conference to urge reform.

“This is a tragedy that could have and should have been prevented had the police department had clear procedures governing the use of lethal force against children during foot chases,” Jauregui said.

How would the police officer know he was a child?

This is getting insane. All Democrats care about are criminals, and they make the police into the bad guys. Toledo was known as ‘lil homicide’ and ‘bvby Diablo’ by his gang, The Latin Kings.

Taking it out on the police is irrational

