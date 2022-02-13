Police Move In, Arresting Truckers, Creating Serious Problems for Themselves

Police moved in on truckers on Ambassador Bridge. Big rigs had moved out and two small trucks blocked traffic with police making about a dozen arrests. The problem for them and Trudeau is the truckers mobilized people of all races and persuasions, greatly unifying the nation against the tyrants. Their problems have only just begun.

All they had to do is drop unnecessary mandates or at least negotiate for some compromise.

They unwittingly exposed themselves to be snobbish tyrants on the side of violent communists opposed to the common man.

AMBASSADOR BRIDGE

There were arrests at Ambassador Bridge and police were stymied by a small group of truckers.

Canadian police swept through the lingering protest of COVID-19 restrictions near the massive Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit to Canada on Sunday, arresting a few truckers and other protesters still attempting to block the nation’s largest border crossing.

“Enforcement will continue in the demonstration area and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity,” Windsor, Ontario, police tweeted Sunday. “The public should avoid the area.”

Zero tolerance sounds tyrannical.

Police said about a dozen arrests were made and several vehicles were seized and towed away. The bridge is still closed. It was not immediately clear when the bridge, shut down by protests for a week, would reopen.

The police also announced that vehicles were being towed and that Canadians should avoid the area.

If those arrested are convicted, they will likely lose their vehicles in asset forfeiture.

It’s Not Over

“It’s not the end,” protester Kim Deon said. “What happened here in the last week is showing the world and showing the rest of the country that, you know what, this needs to be done to stop what’s going on in our country.”

An Edmonton Police Officer posted a video expressing her gratitude to the truckers and is now under investigation.

Const. Elena Golysheva of the Edmonton Police Service in Edmonton, Alberta, delivered a tearful three-minute, 17-second speech.

“I’ve always been reminded by my supervisors, ‘Please question unsafe orders. Ask us questions if you think the orders are unlawful.’ And that’s what I think our job is. Thank you truckers for standing up for all of us,” Golysheva said in the video.

Golysheva said she moved to Canada to be free.

“Over the last 17 years, I have been asked my fellow police officers and [the] public why I moved to Canada…I wanted to be free. My heart has been broken every day,” Golysheva said, breaking down during the cathartic statement, “when I saw the very freedom that I moved to Canada for has been taken away.”

Crying, she said, “And people, Canadians, who lived here, who were born here, they were not recognizing that. I fought to come here to have it, and it was very difficult to see it being taken away.”

Watch:

U.S.Democrats are wholeheartedly opposed to the working men and women protesting. They have joined in with Trudeau and the worst of the Canadian elite in demeaning the protesters with lies.

OTTAWA

Police are setting up command centers in Ottawa and elsewhere to end the trucker protests. Several hundred counter-protesters showed up in Ottawa, some, perhaps many, were bussed in. They were young people, probably the same people who marched with the violent communist hate group — Black Lives Matter.

Hundreds of people counter protesting in Ottawa this afternoon. The group is calling for the freedom convoy to leave the city. 1/2 @ctvottawa #ottawa pic.twitter.com/clvPS2ks6f — Natalie van Rooy (@NatalievanRooy) February 12, 2022

Protesters are still in Ottawa. CTV, pro-Trudeau media, is calling it a siege.



According to Ezra Levant, in Toronto, it’s the police shutting down traffic.

Toronto Police do not uphold the law. They run political errands. It’s they who are blockading Toronto. To stymie a peaceful protest, and to inflict an inconvenience on the citizens that will be falsely blamed on the truckers. https://t.co/ujaAkIH43A — Ezra Levant (@ezralevant) February 13, 2022

COVERAGE BY SEAN O’SHEA AT THE BRIDGE

Police arrested one more protester near the gas station. He wouldn’t leave. Tactical officers then told drivers in the parking lot they’d be towed if they didn’t move along. pic.twitter.com/Ypq0nRA1H9 — á ’ Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 13, 2022

We saw the second trucker get arrested. Different tone today. pic.twitter.com/4J57xPiEEC — á ’ Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 13, 2022

At least two arrests. Blockade is down it appears. pic.twitter.com/d1ltYNlF7G — á ’ Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 13, 2022

They have tear gas today. — á ’ Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 13, 2022

As of 7:22 ET: three vehicles and a couple dozen protesters keep the Ambassador Bridge closed. pic.twitter.com/3YRHJcW9WP — á ’ Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 13, 2022

Scene at 6:35 ET pic.twitter.com/EnM8JkvxBg — á ’ Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 13, 2022

