Police in Kenosha Wisconsin released the bodycam footage of the NBC producer while he was stalking the Rittenhouse jury.

The police officers became aware of the suspicious vehicle after observing the car blatantly run a red light to keep up with the jury transport.

His offices in New York told him to do it.

NBC’s boss lied through her teeth. She did tell the associate producer to do it and he was an employee of NBC.

