Portland Democrats Rush to the Aid of Tren de Aragua Illegal Aliens

ICE officers shot two illegal alien Tren de Aragua in Portland, OR, who resisted arrest and tried to run over them with their vehicle. The two suspects were known members of Tren de Aragua and were involved in a recent shooting.

Tren de Aragua is becoming very emboldened. Why not? The woke Democrats fully support them. They are also worried about Tren de Araguas being separated from their families.

The criminals escaped, but only to make it to a hospital. The two are alive in the hospital.

As expected, Portland and Oregon officials have refused to acknowledge what DHS said and call the suspects “victims” in a “tragic” shooting.

The “victim” in Portland who was shot yesterday is an illegal Venezuelan gang member running prostitution rings in Portland. He was also recently involved in a shooting himself.

Furthermore, Portland police assured everyone that they were not working with ICE when this happened, and they won’t assist in federal immigration laws. Oh, goody, no help for one of the most violent transnational gangs in the world.

Obviously, they don’t care about the Federal agents and citizens who are in grave danger. As long as Tren de Aragua gang members are safe and not separated from their families, these kooks are okay with it.

Additionally, as if that isn’t enough! There was a first responder leaker who gave away the whereabouts of ICE. This is a first responder who wants to see law enforcement killed.

Ngo scoop: The screenshot from the Portland first responder in a vehicle who leaked to an open borders group (“PDX ICE Watch”) about the Border Patrol shooting accidentally reveals the phone number of one of the callers. (They’ve deleted the screenshot evidence!) The phone… pic.twitter.com/frp1bIIVSs — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 9, 2026

The screenshot is from the Portland first responder in a vehicle who leaked to an open borders group (“PDX ICE Watch”) about the Border Patrol shooting.

He accidentally revealed the phone number of one of the callers. It’s deleted now.

The phone number in the photo leads to a Call Escort.org prostitution page for a Venezuelan woman in Portland. The first responder is one of them? That woman has videos and photos on social media of a red truck matching the description of the Toyota pickup allegedly used to try to run down DHS officers.

Meanwhile, the woke Seattle Mayor, who never held a job, declared war on ICE.