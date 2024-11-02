Potential Voter Suppression in Bucks County Pennsylvania

By
M DOWLING
-
1
11

Bad things are going on in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. American citizens are allegedly being kept from voting.

Officer Charles Geiger is accused of shutting down early voting in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, at 1:45 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.

Two people in the clip are with “Voter Protection” or “Vote Monitor” tags are reportedly not official. They are with a Democrat Voter Protection PAC. Angel G., an author, said their only goal is to stop Republicans from being elected.

In the least, it appears a police officer is disenfranchising voters.

The Trump Campaign won a lawsuit on Wednesday to extend early voting in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after Republican voters were turned away.

Earlier this week, Bucks County Emergency Services shut down the Doylestown in-person voting line early on the final day for absentee ballot requests.

They are now doing the bare minimum.

“They staffed some offices with just 1 or 2 people, ensuring long lines,” the Trump Camp official said.

The same thing is going on in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. It looks like in-your-face voter suppression.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz