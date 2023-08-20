Pray for California! ‘Hurricane’ Hilary Is Dumping Rain

A potential hurricane headed for Southern California for the first time since 1939 when 65 mph winds made land. According to the LA Times, the winds are a steady 39mph and it’s a tropical storm over San Diego as of noon PT. It rained. It looks like it will move inland through Nevada.

According to The Weather Channel, Southern California had .35″ of rain in the last six hours and expects .12″ in the next 24 hours.

It is a nothing burger, and our media is trying to terrorize people as usual. They look like buffoons. The real hurricane is the other Hillary, the Clinton Hillary.

They’ve been alerting us to this for days, trying to scare everyone. By the way, there is NO evidence Tropical Storm Hilary is tied to climate change. It’s the weather. People should be careful, of course, but hysteria is unwarranted.

Wow, raging, oh, wait…

Dramatic video of the raging storm in San Diego. #Hilary pic.twitter.com/7jfyJ7QT2p — @loudlonger (@loudlonger) August 20, 2023

It’s raining in California. Pray for them.

Omg…. 🤣 Mainstream Media VS Reality Hurricane Hilary Hitting Southern California Residents…. The media is the laughing stock of the world 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/El9J6Aib4W — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 20, 2023

This is funny.

I used to surf. This is fun. Wipeouts are fun.

Is this the real hurricane?

Hurricane Hilary? Hurricane Bill Gates is going to leave more damage than she ever did. Blocking the sun. Synthetic meat. Jeffrey Epstein‘s best friend. Stealing everything from Microsoft and having to step down because sexually harassing employees. pic.twitter.com/xAtkRItAiA — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) August 20, 2023

Related