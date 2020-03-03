President sues WaPo for two false, defamatory statements

President Trump filed a lawsuit against the Washington Post for two false and defamatory statements. There are far more than two, but this is a good start.

The first defamatory statement concerns the conclusions of the Mueller probe. The June 13, 2019, article, titled “Trump just invited another Russian attack. Mitch McConnell is making one more likely”, by Greg Sargent, contained a defamatory claim. It stated that Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded that the Trump campaign “tried to conspire with” a “sweeping and systematic” attack by Russia against the 2016 United States presidential election.

Of course, the truth is Mueller found no collusion by any American.

The second claims collusion with Russia and N. Korea. Paul Waldman wrote in a June 20, 2019 article, titled, “Trump: I can win reelection with just my base,” claimed the President colluded with Russia and North Korea. It contained the statement, “who knows what sort of aid Russia and North Korea will give to the Trump campaign, now that he has invited them to offer their assistance?”

That is a statement concocted out of whole cloth.

The lawsuit seeks “compensatory damages in the millions of dollars” as well as presumed and punitive damages.

🚨 NEWS: The Trump campaign just filed a libel lawsuit against the Washington Post for two stories falsely reporting as fact a conspiracy with Russia. Read the filing here –> https://t.co/zPfI1krzJR pic.twitter.com/aAeosqvXlQ — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) March 3, 2020

THE LAWSUIT

Complaint Wash Post Final by Johannah Winter on Scribd