President Trump to Suspend Payments to Alien Sanctuaries

President Trump is going to stop all federal support for sanctuary cities after he gives them a 90-day notice. He isn’t going to make us pay for all the services that people from around the world need. You just can’t afford it. Sanctuaries also bring crime and other problems.

“We’re giving 90-day notices to places like California. …right away, we’re going to send out that notice. … No country can afford to do it. No country can afford to take in millions of people and pay for their education, their health care, and their hospitals. You just can’t do it. And we all have a heart, you can’t do it.

“But many of those people are murderers. They’re people released from jails, prisons, mental institutions, insane as ours. They’re people that are drug dealers. They’re addicts.

“Additionally, starting February 1, we’re not paying any of our cities or states having sanctuary cities because they do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American citizens, and it breeds fraud and crime and all of the other problems that come. So we’re not making any payment to anybody that supports sanctuary.”

Watch: