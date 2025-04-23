Presidents Xi and Trump Will Meet in may

Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet with US President Trump in May. President Trump likely wants a deal, but he can outlast President Xi and wants a good deal. President Trump says “we’re going to be very nice” to China. If President Trump doesn’t get a deal, the US will set the deal.

India will ramp up imports from the US, which will be helpful.


