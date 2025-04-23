Presidents Xi and Trump Will Meet in may

Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet with US President Trump in May. President Trump likely wants a deal, but he can outlast President Xi and wants a good deal. President Trump says “we’re going to be very nice” to China. If President Trump doesn’t get a deal, the US will set the deal.
THE BOSS SETS THE DEAL!!! pic.twitter.com/4Q2n5WchSb
— il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) April 22, 2025
India will ramp up imports from the US, which will be helpful.
Major Trade Win for Trump!!
In another victory for President Trump’s America First agenda, India has announced it will ramp up imports from the United States, sidelining communist China in a bold move to strengthen ties with the world’s greatest economy. pic.twitter.com/SenSBE0cdr
— Jake H (@jake22_h) April 22, 2025
