Prince William briefly addresses Meg’s racism charge









Prince William briefly defended the U.K. royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan, saying the royals are “very much not a racist family.”

“We are very much not a racist family,” William, the Duke of Cambridge, said after a question from Sky News Thursday about the interview, which first aired in the U.S. on Sunday night. Within it, Harry and Meghan had made allegations of racism within the palace and said that they felt unsupported by the rest of the royal family.

Asked if he had spoken to his brother yet, William replied: “I haven’t spoken to him yet but I plan to.”

The comments, made during a visit to an east London school on Thursday, come after Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Harry and Meghan. The couple, who now live in the U.S., alleged that a member of the royal family had questioned what skin tone their then-unborn child might have.

Oprah later clarified that the racists aren’t Prince Phillip or Queen Elizabeth.

Buckingham Palace’s sought to respond to Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement that took the high road, but it has failed to quell the controversy.

BELOW-THE-BELT

The Harry-Meg below-the-belt shot was deceitful and left the family unable to respond. Without any evidence, they called the royal family lying racists who nearly drove her to suicide while Prince Phillip, age 99, is fighting for his life after heart surgery.

Meghan lied about Archie being deprived of the title of Prince. None of the grandchildren are titled except for William’s as has always been the case. She claimed Archie couldn’t have a title because he’s part Black. The Duchess also claimed someone(s) were concerned about what color his skin would be. If you believe her, did the unnamed person(s) ask just as they’d wonder about eye or hair color? Also, by not naming the people in question, she’s painting the entire royal family as racist.

The social media Stalinists are trying to cancel the royal family even as polls show most Brits support them over lyin’ Meg.

Watch:

NEW (SOUND ON): The Duke of Cambridge says he has not yet spoken to his brother and that “we are very much not a racist family” as he and the Duchess leave an East London school this morning: pic.twitter.com/gTGmUBH1Kg — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 11, 2021

Meg’s not a family person:

‘She’s pretty much ghosted all of her family on both sides.’ Thomas Markle says Meghan isolated herself from her family and left no one to reach out to. He talks about how upset he was hearing Meghan has suicidal thoughts. pic.twitter.com/nrjzgNCWDN — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 9, 2021

Related