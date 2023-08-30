Proud Boy: Life Sentence & Labeled a Terrorist for Property Damage

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted that a man pleaded guilty to “planning to murder her,” and he was “only sentenced to three months.” That sends quite a message. As Mrs. Taylor Greene said, “BLM attacked police night after night all summer in 2020, and over 95% of them had their charges dropped!”
One of the Proud Boys, retired Marine Dominic Pezzola, who served his country, broke a window and a police shield. The prosecutor wants him to serve 27 years in prison. That is a life sentence.
CRIMES AND SENTENCES ONLY FOR THE POLITICAL RIGHT
Julie Kelly noted that the DOJ and federal judges are systematically adding bogus, ancient, and low-level offenses to a list of domestic terror crimes. “Breaking a window and pushing a metal rack soon would be crimes eligible for domestic terror sentencing enhancements” [but it will only apply to Republicans].
The list of obstruction of official proceedings has never been used in the way it is now – as a seditious conspiracy that requires no use of force or pre-planning.
As Mark Levin said, the “same DOJ seeking 33 years for proud boy leaders sought and got early release for the Molotov cocktail throwing Ivy League lawyers in New York during the 2020 BLM riots. They not only threw a Molotov cocktail into a police cruiser and destroyed it, but they were making them available to other violent rioters. For the Biden regime and their DOJ, as well as so many federal judges, the issue comes down to who is doing the rioting or protesting. On the whole, the least harsh penalties are saved for violent anti-Trump supporters and Marxists.”
Calling property damage – terrorism, riots – insurrections, and petty misdemeanors – felonies is what communist regimes do.
One of the “seditious conspirators,” Dominic Pezzola, broke a window and a riot shield. He apologized. For that, he gets 27 years in a federal prison and is labeled a “domestic terrorist” and a traitor.
HIS APRIL TESTIMONY
“I’m taking the stand today to take responsibility for my actions on January 6,” Pezzola testified in April of this year, “and I’m also taking the stand to explain how these men over here that I’m indicted with should not be roped into my actions, and to also explain how there was no conspiracy.”
Pezzola testified he took a police riot shield but only to protect himself from the spray of pepper balls and rubber bullets. It was with this shield that Pezzola later broke open the window to the building.
“My only intention was to protect myself,” he said of taking the shield. “It almost felt like being under sniper fire.”
Pressed by his attorney on why he didn’t turn around and leave the area, Pezzola said that as an ex-Marine, he was conditioned never to run away.
“You’re conditioned to not even think about flight response,” he told the jury. “I guess I’m just programmed to run toward danger.”
On breaking the window, Pezzola testified he was “caught up in the confusion,” adding that “it was stupid” and said he was sorry.
While in the Capitol, Pezzola lit a cigar and took a video.
“Victory smoke in the Capitol, boys,” Pezzola said, according to the video. “I knew we could take this motherf**ker over [if we] just tried hard enough. Proud of your motherf**king boy.”
That last bit of braggadocio and property damage got him a life sentence, but the $2 billion in property damage by the communist anarchists of BLM and Antifa goes unanswered.
This is the tyranny of neo-Democrats who see the one-party state in their grasp. This is how they will rule.
Mr. Pezzola was a Proud Boy.
Just as in Oath Keepers’ cases, DOJ and federal judges are systematically adding bogus, ancient, and low-level offenses to list of “domestic terror” crimes.
Breaking a window and pushing a metal rack soon will be crimes eligible for domestic terror sentencing enhancements pic.twitter.com/KuCdMRek6W
— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 29, 2023
I learned about these enhancements during the Rubashkin case. You can get added years for just an accusation and even if acquitted on certain charges. Here’s a case in point where I doubt a third world or communist country would stoop as low. But but but “democracy”.
https://reason.com/2023/04/06/trump-commuted-his-sentence-now-the-justice-department-is-going-to-prosecute-him-again/
And it will only get worse.
The way they are treating Jan-6 protesters and Trump is only a little taste of what is coming.
Democrats will become more tyrannical for years to come if not decades.
They will obviously rig the 2024 election.
They will arrest more and more innocent people who refuse to be good little democrat sheep.
They will push things further and further until something gives.
I don t know what will give…will the economy crash so badly that the USA will become a hell hole of crime and poverty where the government has little control ?
Will Democrats be so tyrannical that there will be a revolt…that devolves into civil war ?
Will Republicans get rid of RINOs once and for all, find their spines and find their balls and throw in prison the real criminals ( Biden crime family, and any democrat who actively participated in rigging elections, even some who participated in the fake Russia dossier etc etc ) and will save the USA ?
No one knows
But I would bet a lot of money things will get worse before they get better.
Democrats tasted blood and now they want more, they want a lot more.
Just look at how they persecuted Trump, years ago it was the Russia hoax, then one impeachment…then later another…and now it is 50 times worse, there are what ? 90 counts against Trump? and 18 co defendants?
Things are not getting better they are getting worse
Over time democrats have not toned down their persecution of innocent republicans they have put it on steroids !!!
Democrats are not done being evil they have just begun.
They will grab more power and they will be more tyrannical.
The next few years or decades will be pure horror unless you vote democrat and agree with democrats.
In a few years a comment like this one will get me to have my bank or credit card company limit how much I can buy per month.
If i persist posting such comments they could take away my passport or send the police to my home to warn me the next step is being arrested ( they do it in Ireland…this is real and is coming here)
History is full of examples of nations that lived under tyrannical rulers…we are entering such an age.
From what I’ve seen, say, at least forty years, you certainly cannot count on SCOTUS to end this disaster of a judicial system. They are willing accomplices in every government nefarious act.