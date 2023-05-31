RAF Wouldn’t Recruit “Useless White Males”

The Royal Air Force (RAF) would not recruit “useless white males.” The goal was to reach their diversity goals.

According to Sky News, the RAF recruiters were told not to select useless white male pilots so they could hit their target. The information came from leaked emails.

A number of selection boards to place new recruits on courses – a crucial part of maintaining the fighting strength of the RAF – were also cancelled if they did not include women or ethnic minorities, according to the messages, which have been seen by Sky News. The Royal Air Force is paying £5,000 each to 31 white men – a total of £155,000 – who it found had been unfairly disadvantaged by a recruitment policy that sought to boost female and ethnic minority ratios in the air force, according to a defence source.

The RAF confirmed that 31 individuals had received payments but did not confirm the amount.

Air Chief Marshal Wigston lied and said that well-intentioned efforts to improve diversity did not discriminate against white men, two informed defense sources said.

