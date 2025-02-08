Rebel John Fetterman Slams “Hysterical” Dems “Freaking Out”

Maverick Democrat John Fetterman thinks Democrats will keep losing. Fetterman slammed the party’s attitude toward both Trump and the voters as hysterical scolds.

He even said that Democrats have “turned their back” on white men and is “not sure if [it’s] possible” to win them back because they’ve become the party’s scapegoat for everything wrong.

“Men’s the problem. Men are to blame. Or their masculinity is toxic. Or unless you’re able to conform to our very strict kinds of definition of what we think’s appropriate, well, then, hey, I’m going to find an alternative. And they [men] have done that,” he told Tara Palmeri in a clip posted Friday.

He wants Democrats to stop “freaking out” about Trump.

“I’d like to remind everyone that our next president…will be determined in states like mine.”

He mentioned the Vice Chair wanting to abolish ICE and defund the police. It’s not where Americans are.

I wouldn’t vote for Sen. Fetterman because of his views, and I don’t see him handling the Putins and Xis of the world. However, he would be a much better candidate for President than the loons lining up for the job, like verbally-challenged Kamala. He’s not an insane screaming totalitarian.

