Remembering Elon Musk as Ukraine Is Bombed Like It’s WWII

The US embassy in Kyiv sent out a level 4 red alert to US citizens. Americans are told to shelter in place or leave Ukraine by private means when it’s safe to do so. Ukraine’s infrastructure is under serious threat due to continued Russian strikes.

Belarus President Lukashenko claims Ukraine plans to attack Belarus and has joined forces with Russia near Ukraine.

Let us remember Elon Musk, who called for peace. Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany told him to “F* off.” President Zelensky called him a Putin ally.

Multiple regions of Ukraine have come under missile strikes, with at least 11 key infrastructure facilities damaged, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal. Putin stated that Russia retaliated over several attempts to strike Russian infrastructure attributed to Kiev.

A security camera captures the moment Russian missiles strike a bridge in Kyiv. Russia launched strikes against civilian targets across Ukraine Monday, in what Putin said was a response to the bombing of the sole bridge that connects Russia and Crimea.

A security camera captures the moment Russian missiles strike a bridge in Kyiv. Russia launched strikes against civilian targets across Ukraine Monday, in what Putin said was a response to the bombing of the sole bridge that connects Russia and Crimea. https://t.co/Wo21y4HVg7 pic.twitter.com/mJeJ9BLE9c — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2022

Russia’s Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, says the Ukraine strikes are only the “first episode” of response.

Putin confirmed that Russian troops carried out “massive strikes with long-range precision weapons on Ukrainian objects of energy, and military control and communications.” The response came two days after an explosion damaged the strategic Crimean Bridge, for which officials in Kiev claimed responsibility, RT reports.

“If there are further attempts to conduct terrorist attacks on our soil, Russia will respond firmly and on a scale corresponding to the threats created against Russia,” Putin added.

Putin says Russia hit military, energy, and communications targets in response to the Crimea bridge attack. “If attempts to carry out terrorist attacks continue, Russia’s response will be severe and at the level of the threats facing it. Nobody should be in any doubt.” pic.twitter.com/fsingDkhd8 — max seddon (@maxseddon) October 10, 2022

Putin called Ukraine terrorists. This follows Ukraine’s President Zelensky demanding NATO declare Russia a terrorist state.

The bombings:

Explosions occurred in Kiev, Lviv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr region and Dnipropetrovsk. Aide to Ukrainian Interior Minister Herashchenko said that one of the rockets that struck Kiev fell on Volodymyrska Street, where the SBU office is located and Zelensky’s office is nearby. pic.twitter.com/bNZBi5z3GK — (@apocalypse0s) October 10, 2022

By the way, the NYT has confirmed reports that Ukraine orchestrated the truck bombing attack on a bridge filled with civilian motorists: a tactic commonly associated with groups like ISIS or Al Qaeda. This is also how Timothy McVeigh blew up the federal building in Oklahoma City pic.twitter.com/AdsrfZM8wH — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 9, 2022

Most absurd is Randi Weingarten’s trip to the Ukraine border so she can pretend she’s a diplomat. Your tax dollars are paying for this. Why doesn’t she go to the US border? The onslaught of foreigners is harming US education.

Woke up this am to reports of disgusting Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Lviv & other cities.Heading to the border now to assess the situation. This Russian attempt to frighten civilians & the effect on children (who are learning online today) is why this trip is so important https://t.co/dUVOxsdwRQ — Randi Weingarten ‍ (@rweingarten) October 10, 2022

Related