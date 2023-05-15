Rep. Comer’s Stunning Revelations Weren’t About THE Whistleblower – That One’s Not Missing

Rep. James Comer and other Republicans in both the House and Senate are investigating an alleged bribery scheme involving the Biden family.

They seek an FBI memo 1023 form that allegedly contains evidence and witnesses testimony directly pointing to Joe Biden selling policy decisions for money from a foreign power.

The FBI didn’t deny that the form exists but will not turn it over.

During a stunning interview with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Rep. James Comer said some witnesses have gone missing while others are in jail, and some fear for their lives. According to Rep. Comer, the FBI is refusing to assist in locating them.

Comer also accused the Democrats on the committee OF acting as defense attorneys for the Biden administration.

Comer suggested that people in the White House are pressuring the witnesses. He wouldn’t say who is being intimidated.

Rep. Comer told Mrs. Bartiromo: “Well, unfortunately, we can’t track down the informant. We’re hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible.”

Mrs. Bartiromo called the revelations stunning. Everyone, including Mrs. Bartiromo, is thinking it’s the 1023 informant and whistleblower who went missing.

LATER REPORT FROM PUNCHBOWL NEWS

Later, Jessica Collins, the communications director for the Oversight Committee, told Punchbowl News that Comer wasn’t talking about the whistleblower who came forward with the Biden bribery allegations.

“What he was referring to is another whistleblower. Many key witnesses to the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes are either in court, potentially facing prison, or missing,” Collins said of Comer. “The whistleblower who has come forward about the FBI record alleging that then-Vice President Joe Biden engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national isn’t missing.”

Yikes, what?

Is this what happens when names are not used? Maybe assign fake names or numbers.

I’d rather see Republicans form an Impeachment Inquiry on Biden, Mayorkas, and a few others. Otherwise, we risk seeing slews of committees ending with no one to blame and no accountability.

