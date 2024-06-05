Rep. Donalds Did Not Say Blacks Were Better Off During Jim Crow

The propaganda media is trying to destroy another potential Trump running mate. They don’t care that he’s Black. It’s never been about Black people. It’s about the Democrat ideology and power.

Politico claims Byron Donalds, a Black man, was feeling “nostalgic” about the Jim Crow era. The New York Times headlined an article, Byron Donalds, Trump V.P. Contender, Suggests Jim Crow Era Had an Upside. Salon’s article, “How dare you?”: Trump surrogate ripped for claiming life was better for Black people under Jim Crow.”

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries also lied about what Byron Donalds said. He claimed falsely that Byron said Black people were better off during Jim Crow. Rep. Donalds (R-FL) did not say that. No one in their right mind would say that.

Rep. Byron Donalds made the ignorant observation that Black people were better off under Jim Crow. Fact check. pic.twitter.com/YAiOeaVzPD — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 5, 2024

What he said was during that period, Blacks had whole families with a Dad at home. White liberals changed all that. As someone who grew up in the 40s and 50s in a Black neighborhood in New York, that was my experience. There were hard-working Dads, Moms at home, and they all went to church on Sunday.

I remember reading an article in the 50s about a Black teen who was being abused by drawing a knife on a white kid, and the NY News ran a racist article, but the Black kids were good. The kids now join gangs in some neighborhoods, and you have people like Hillary Clinton claiming gangs are like families.

Getting back to Byron, he said they had solid families during Jim Crow, and that is true.

Byron Donalds explains:

Hey Hakeem Jeffries,@ByronDonalds doesn’t appreciate you lying about him and neither does the rest of America. If you want to criticize Rep. Donalds that’s fine but don’t lie. You just end up embarrassing yourself and the Democrat Party. Do better.pic.twitter.com/3YLTDDmjh4 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 5, 2024

Jeffries fails to mention that Jim Crow was the handiwork of racist Democrat Woodrow Wilson. Democrats were all over Jim Crow. Democrat media is lying about that, too, and that says they must fear him. He is a potential running mate for Donald Trump. He’d be great for the people. He’s a man of the people and a uniter.

“During Jim Crow, the Black family was together,” Donalds said during a Black GOP outreach event in a gentrifying part of Philadelphia on Tuesday, criticizing decades of a culture of dependence. “During Jim Crow, more Black people were — not just conservative, because Black people always have always been conservative-minded — but more Black people voted conservatively.”

He didn’t say they were better off. What he said was their families weren’t destroyed as they are now. White liberals destroyed the Black family. Nearly three-quarters of Black mothers are single.

Jeffries failed to mention that the Democrat-run cities have failed miserably for decades. Welfare doesn’t work.

Democrats have created a Black subculture in the United States that holds them back. It’s the same subculture that hurts the original Redneck.

They are trying to make Donald Trump’s running mates into pariahs, one by one. They are so predictable.

Staff contributed to this piece.

