Report: CCP docs discussed weaponizing COV pre-pandemic









China was preparing for a Third World War with biological weapons – including coronavirus – SIX years ago, according to a dossier produced by the People’s Liberation Army in 2015 and uncovered by the U.S. State Department

If that is true, the COVID-19 is just one of the weapons.

The bombshell paper stresses these biological and genetic weapons will be “the core weapon for victory” if China gets into a major conflict with any country or countries, even outlining the perfect conditions to release a bioweapon, and documenting the impact it would have on “the enemy’s medical system.”

The authors of the document insist that in case of a Third World War, China will completely rely on biological weapons, unlike the first two wars that were described as chemical and nuclear wars, respectively. The document further highlights that in the case of World War III China will look for the right opportunity to release a biological weapon so that it can cause maximum damage.

Referencing research that shows Japan was forced to surrender just days after the two atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which also brought WWII to an end, the document claims that bioweapons will be “the core weapon for victory” in a case there is a third world war.

The revelation from the book What Really Happened in Wuhan was reported yesterday in The Australian. The document, New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons, says: “Following developments in other scientific fields, there have been major advances in the delivery of biological agents.” According to experts, it has 18 authors who were working at ‘high-risk’ labs.

China allegedly considered the military potential of SARS coronaviruses as early as 2015.

The dossier by People’s Liberation Army scientists and health officials examined the manipulation of diseases to make weapons “in a way never seen before.”

[The world suffered through a pandemic that most likely started in one of the Wuhan Labs. The CCP allowed their people to travel throughout the world but not within China when they knew there was a rampant infection.]

[Could this be an accidental or deliberate release of a bioweapon? I know we’re conspiracy theorists if we even ask the question.]

Beijing, apparently, has considered the military potential of SARS coronaviruses since 2015. This comes from a bombshell document the US State Department investigators accessed.

Foreign affairs committee’s Tom Tugendhat says the evidence is a “major concern.”

Chinese scientists have been preparing for a Third World War fought with biological and genetic weapons including coronavirus for the last six years, according to a document obtained by U.S. investigators.

The bombshell paper, accessed by the U.S. State Department, insists they will be “the core weapon for victory” in such a conflict, even outlining the perfect conditions to release a bioweapon, and documenting the impact it would have on “the enemy’s medical system.”

The Military Potential Is Undeniable

Senior government figures say it “raises major concerns” over the intentions of those close to Chinese President Xi Jinping amid growing fears about the country’s lack of regulation over its activity in laboratories.

Did coronavirus originate in the Chinese government laboratory?

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been collecting numerous coronaviruses from bats ever since the SARS outbreak in 2002.

They have also published papers describing how these bat viruses have interacted with human cells.

U.S. Embassy staff visited the lab in 2018 and ‘had grave safety concerns’ over the protocols which were being observed at the facility.

The lab is just eight miles from the Huanan wet market which is where the first cluster of infections erupted in Wuhan.

The market is just a few hundred yards from another lab called the Wuhan Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (WHCDC).

The WHCDC kept disease-ridden animals in its labs, including some 605 bats.

Those who support the theory argue that Covid-19 could have leaked from either or both of these facilities and spread to the wet market.

Last year a bombshell paper from the Beijing-sponsored South China University of Technology recounted how bats once attacked a researcher at the WHCDC and “blood of bat was on his skin.”

The report says: “Genome sequences from patients were 96% or 89% identical to the Bat CoV ZC45 coronavirus originally found in Rhinolophus affinis (intermediate horseshoe bat).’

It describes how the only native bats are found around 600 miles away from the Wuhan seafood market and that the probability of bats flying from Yunnan and Zhejiang provinces was minimal.

