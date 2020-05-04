Report Fauci funded GOF research in Wuhan due to incompetence at CDC

The United States under then-president Obama outsourced gain-of-function research to China. That was October 2014.

People should be concerned about this for the obvious reasons — China’s sloppy and they are not our friends. For those who don’t know, gain-of-function research or GOF is the altering of natural pathogens to make them more deadly and infectious. They then try to make a vaccine for it. The purpose is to be ahead of any possible pandemic.

They are monster germs, and if released, they can kill millions or even billions.

THE REASON FOR OUTSOURCING IS QUITE REMARKABLE

The alleged reason the function was outsourced was “in part due to lab accidents at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) on July 14 that raised questions about biosafety in U.S. High-Containment labs.

So the Obama administration sent it to a less-reliable source who are frenemies of the United States?

CDC is a unionized federal agency with little accountability.

Then, the U.S. administration banned all federal funding on efforts to weaponize three viruses — Influenza, MERS, and SARS. MERS came from the Middle East and SARS from China so perhaps that was a nod to some foreign powers. We don’t know.

The report states:

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded bat-coronavirus research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China to the tune of US$3.7 million, a recent article in the British newspaper Daily Mail revealed.

Back in October 2014, the US government had placed a federal moratorium on gain-of-function (GOF) research – altering natural pathogens to make them more deadly and infectious – as a result of rising fears about a possible pandemic caused by an accidental or deliberate release of these genetically engineered monster germs.

This was in part due to lab accidents at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in July 2014 that raised questions about biosafety at US high-containment labs.

Asia Times reports, “In the face of a moratorium in the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci – the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and currently the leading doctor in the US Coronavirus Task Force – outsourced in 2015 the GOF research to China’s Wuhan lab and licensed the lab to continue receiving US government funding.”

Fauci didn’t trust his agency, and instead of improving it, he outsourced to China, a country looking to dominate the world. China has already made clear they want to be the “world’s drugstore.”

TRUSTING MAOISTS

Dependency on Communists, trusting Communists, what could possibly go wrong?

President Trump’s administration is investigating the $3.7 million in tax dollars that went to the Wuhan lab and Matt Gaetz called for an immediate end to NIH funding of Chinese research. Whether anything will come of it is questionable.

The ban on GOF research in the USA has been lifted. Maybe the USA shouldn’t do it either. When mankind plays with nature, it usually doesn’t go well.

Unfortunately, our press doesn’t investigate or even ask pertinent questions. Some reporters are just too stupid or biased to bother.

Imagine if President Trump said our CDC is incompetent so I will pay Russia to do our GOF research?

DR FAUCI AND GAIN OF FUNCTION

This interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, appeared first on Whatfinger. He was discussing pandemics with GZero’s Ian Bremmer.

He said, what “I aspirationally hope to encounter is the ability to rapidly respond to something brand-new whether it’s a brand new pandemic or a brand new attack upon us deliberately by bioterror.”

He likely means he wants to be able to handle a situation like that as opposed to wishing for it. In any case, this pandemic is the culmination of his life’s work and his sincere belief that only a vaccine matters.

Fauci thinks we must have a vaccine before we loosen restrictions and has said we will never be normal again. However, we are still waiting for that vaccine for SARS and HIV.

The good doctor also said they prepare every day for a bioweapon by an enemy. Then he talks about bat research. He also knew about accidents abroad.

Fauci also has a very statist approach to handling pandemics with no room for a modified approach. Is he the man to lead us out of this?

The rest of this video includes a scientist talking about the possibility of ‘gain-of-function’ research and an accident in the Wuhan lab. That’s only conjecture but it’s very interesting.

Watch: