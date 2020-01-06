Reports of a US pullout from Iraq were a “mistake”

The media is reporting that General William Seely advised the Iraq officials that the U.S.-led coalition is leaving Iraq. A letter is going around from the general indicating they are leaving. However, The Daily Mail reports that the Defense secretary Mark Esper says U.S. troops are NOT withdrawing despite the general’s letter to the contrary. They ‘won’t’ withdraw according to the latest information.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the letter from the top U.S. commander in Iraq was a poorly worded draft that was being worked on with the Iraqi government.

“That letter is a draft. It was a mistake, it was unsigned, it should not have been released … (it was) poorly worded, implies withdrawal, that is not what’s happening,” Milley said.

“It’s an honest mistake … it should not have been sent,” he added.

THE STORY

General William Seely is in charge of the U.S. coalition forces in Iraq and he allegedly told his military counterpart in Iraq to prepare for helicopter flights as troops pull up stakes.

The troops, he said, would move out soon under cover of darkness.

President Trump, however, said he wouldn’t leave unless they paid him for the money the U.S. spent on the very expensive base. He also threatened sanctions if the U.S. is forced out.

This is all the result of a non-binding resolution passed by Iranian-backed parliament members, minus minority Sunnis/Kurds, urging the government to expel American troops and the coalition. That was a response to the termination of terror-general Soleimani and his colleagues.

THEY ARE NOT LEAVING

Secretary Esper and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley contradicted General Seely’s letter. “There’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq, period.

“There are no plans to leave,” he emphasized. He hinted that they are discussing a massive troop movement, possibly within Iraq’s borders. [It is possible that they are considering moving to the Kurdistan region, which is still technically Iraq.]

In the letter, General Seely wrote, “Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime minister, [the coalition] will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.” He added, “We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure.”

An Iraqi defense official confirmed the letter was real and had been delivered.

There are about 5,200 troops stationed across Iraq in bases.

Iraq is still in danger from ISIS. Ending America’s 17-year military presence could cripple the fight against ISIS. The ISIS terrorists hide in the hills in northern and western Iraq.

The other problem is it allows Iran to take over, although they are almost in complete control now. Iraq is majority Shia as is Iran.

The Letter: