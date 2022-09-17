High Impact Journals Censored COV Treatments for Big Pharma

Dr. Pierre Kory wrote on his substack that science is dead, or at least any science that has financial implications against or for Pharma interests.

Millions have died without ever receiving treatment that could have saved their lives. Dr. Pierre Kory wrote that you could credit Bill Gates and Big Pharma. That is what happened during the pandemic. The NEJM, Lancet, BMJ, JAMA, and Cochrane Library all stood down at the behest of Big Pharma and Bill Gates.

It’s not all journals, but it is high-impact journals.

Dr. Marcia Angell, a former long-time editor in Chief of the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), resigned in June of 2000 after twenty years over the undue influence of Big Pharma and Bill Gates. She wrote a book about it, The Truth About Drug Companies: How They Deceive Us and What to Do About It.

“Now primarily a marketing machine to sell drugs of dubious benefit, big Pharma uses its wealth and power to co-opt every institution that might stand in its way, including the US Congress, the FDA, academic medical centers, and the medical profession itself.”

Dr. Kory said the government agencies, including the NIH, are in a state of “Regulatory capture.” Regulatory capture is a form of corruption of authority that occurs when a policymaker or regulator is co-opted to serve the commercial interests of industry.

Dr. Angell also wrote:

“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of the New England Journal of Medicine.”…

“In 2003, the profits of the top 10 big Pharma exceeded that of the cumulative profits of the other 490 Fortune 500 Companies.”

Dr. Relman, another former editor-in-chief of the NEJM, said this, also 20 years ago:

“The medical profession is being bought by the pharmaceutical industry, not only in terms of the practice of medicine but also in terms of teaching and research. The academic institutions of this country are allowing themselves to be the paid agents of the pharmaceutical industry. I think it’s disgraceful.”

Richard Horton, editor in chief of The Lancet, said this in 2015:

“The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue.”

Robert F. Kennedy has addressed this at length. He was right about all the connections all along.

IVERMECTIN

“The high-impact journal editors did four things to suppress the evidence of efficacy of ivermectin in COVID:

1) Rejected all positive trials of ivermectin, even (and especially) the high-quality ones, starting as far back as May of 2020. (that is what this post is about).

2) Retracted positive ivermectin studies even after they passed peer-review and/or were already published (these actions were unprecedented in our careers as physicians and researchers). That is what my next post will be about.

3) Published fraudulent trials and fraudulent meta-analyses, with the latter technique identical to that employed in the WHO’s corrupt recommendation against ivermectin here. This is a known Disinformation tactic called “the Fake,” defined as “conduct counterfeit science and try to pass it off as legitimate research.”

4) Published numerous anti-ivermectin editorials, which is also an already named Disinformation tactic called “The Diversion.”

“The rejections and retractions were the most damaging because any positive trial of HCQ or IVM published in a high-impact medical journal would have changed the entire trajectory of the pandemic. That is because the high-impact journals have the power to “move the needle” in terms of not only creating major media headlines but also in guiding healthcare policies by national and international healthcare agencies,” Dr. Kory wrote.

There’s more at Dr. Kory’s substack, and it only gets more shocking.

